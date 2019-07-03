Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
View Map
Resources
Mary C. Cappadona

Mary C. Cappadona Obituary
Mary C. Cappadona

Somerset - Mary C. Cappadona (nee Gnudi) 99, of Somerset formerly of Jersey City passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Born in Naples, Italy. Before retiring, Mary was a secretary. Beloved wife of the late Charles F. Cappadona. Devoted mother of Charles T. Cappadona and his wife Karen and the late Joan Mupo and her son-in-law Angelo. Dear sister of Antoinette Capurso and the late Fortuna, Anna, Joseph, Caroline, Mauro, Dominick, Gabriel and Rita. Loving grandmother of Melissa Vermuellen, Dr. Charles Cappadona, Dr. Joseph Cappadona and his wife Dureen, Timothy Cappadona and his wife Lena, Scott Mupo and Keri Kest and her husband Gary. Cherished great grandmother of thirteen great grandchildren. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, July 6th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Friday, July 5th from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the funeral home. CostaMemorialHome.com
