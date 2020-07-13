1/1
Mary C. Hazen
Mary C. Hazen

Washington Township - Mary C. (DeNegri) Hazen, age 95, of Washington Township, NJ, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Born in Paterson and raised in Fair Lawn, she resided in Washington Township for the last 64 years. Mary enjoyed cooking, telling a good joke, and spending time with her loving family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her beloved husband Harold Hazen, her loving and devoted children; Harold Hazen, Jr., and wife Kathy, and Alexander Hazen, and wife Barbara. Cherished grandmother of Dawn Koutouzis and her husband Alexander, Michael Hazen and his wife Christine, Kirk Hazen and his wife Lydia and Karna Driscoll and her husband Micah. Great-grandmother of Grace, Alexander, and Joseph Koutouzis, Charlie Hazen, Serenity, James, Enoch, Caspian, and Helen Driscoll, Josiah and Benaiah Hazen, and Madalyn and Saige Addison. Dear sister of the late Fred, Alexander, and Carmella DeNegri. She is also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, July 16, 2020, 4-7 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500. A funeral service is planned for Friday, July 17, 2020, 10 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

In lieu of a repast, a celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
