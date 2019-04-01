|
Mary C. Judge
Rochelle Park - Mary C. Judge (nee Clougher), 82, a resident of Rochelle Park for 60 years, formally of Highbridge, NY, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Dearest wife of the late William J. Judge Jr. (2013). Beloved mother of Jeannette Richards and her husband Thomas of TN, Mary Ellen Senese of Rochelle Park, Teresa Cravello and her husband Richard of Rochelle Park, Laura Urban and her husband Daniel of Paramus, Colleen Judge of Paramus, William J. Judge, III and his wife Christine of GA and Nancy Judge of Lakewood. Loving grandmother of Meghan Kurpat (Ken), Christine Bucco (Joe), Steven Senese, Jr., (Casey), Steven Anthony Colasurdo Jr., Caitlin Richards, Molly Senese, Michael Urban, Jillian Urban, Thomas Richards Jr., Brianne Cravello, Courtney Judge, Kathleen Cravello, Amanda Judge and William J. Judge IV and great-grandmother of Kayla and Kenzie Bucco, Brock and Quinn Kurpat and Nicolas Senese. Dear sister of Nancy Taylor of Maywood. Devoted daughter of the late Anne (nee Donnelly) and Timothy F. Clougher Sr., She was predeceased by three siblings.
Before retiring, Mary worked for Upsala College in East Orange as an Administrative Assistant to the Dean. She was a life member of the American Legion Post, 170 Ladies, Auxiliary and was a parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Rochelle Park for over 60 years. Mary was a gifted pianist, playing at Carnegie Hall and Juilliard School of Music in NYC. Her grandchildren will always remember how "Gram prided herself on how many people Gramps and her brought into the world". She would say "grandpa and I were responsible for bringing 26 people into this world".
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Fairview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 12 Terrace Avenue, Rochelle Park on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
