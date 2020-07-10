Mary C. Kennedy
Bay Head - Mary C. Kennedy, (nee Zimmerman) age 77, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, after a brief illness, at her home in Bay Head surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born and raised in Washington, D.C. She resided in Ridgewood for 26 years before moving to Bay Head in 2004.
Mrs. Kennedy was a loving wife, mother, aunt and Bebe to her grandchildren. She was a trusted dear friend to many, and an avid bridge player. She enjoyed golfing and entertaining family and friends. She was famous for her themed parties, her Mac and Cheese and Chicken Pot Pie recipes. Most of all, she loved spending time with her "little family".
Mrs. Kennedy was a Speech Pathologist for many years in the Baltimore Public Schools and in private practice. In addition, she was an adjunct professor at William Patterson University and received her Graduate Degree where she trained at the Bronx VA Hospital.
She was a board member for many different organizations including Children's Aid and Family Services in Bergen County, Path Home for Boys in Ridgewood and the Bergen County Art Museum. She was also a member of the Women's Club in Naples, FL, the Brielle Women's Club, a The Bay Head Yacht Club and the Country Club of Naples, Fl. She was an active member at All Saints Episcopalian Church in Bay Head.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, William F. Kennedy; her loving children, Kelly Coakley-Rick (Don) and William Kennedy, Jr (April), her brothers, William Zimmerman and Jim Zimmerman; her sister, Edith Rice; her cherished grandchildren, Marykate Coakley, Maeve Coakley and Maggie Coakley, Shannon, Kelly, Emily and DJ Rick and Zachariah, Gigi, Eva and Jules DeCesare.
Funeral services are private and held under the direction of O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Fun Time Academy in Naples, FL where Mrs. Kennedy was an active volunteer.
The family asks that if you have a special story or memory of Mary, please share it on www.obrienfuneralhome.com
