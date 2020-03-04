|
Mahwah - Mary C. Petro (nee Reich) 81, on March 3, 2020 of Mahwah, NJ formerly of Jersey City and Kearny. Beloved wife of Tufi for 55 years. Loving mother of Kathryn Johnson and husband Douglas and Michael Petro and wife Laura. Cherished grandmother of Ana, Michael, Emily and Chloe. Dear sister of the late Marion Beilin and Fred "Sonny" Reich. Adored aunt of Robert Beilin, Christine Tkaczyk and the late Theresa Gambon. Dear cousin of Bernadette Sephton. Mary was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, attending mass and most especially watching her grandchildren grow. Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Anne R.C. Church in Jersey City. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mary to Little Sisters of the Poor, littlesistersofthepoor.org or St. Anne R.C. Church, 3545 Kennedy Blvd., Jersey City, NJ. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.