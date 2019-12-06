Services
Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Company
3205 John F. Kennedy Blvd.
Jersey City, NJ 07306
(201) 798-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mary C. Sesta-Cassella Obituary
Mary C. Sesta-Cassella

Cresskill - Mary C. Sesta-Cassella, 93, of Cresskill, NJ passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019. Mary was a retiree of New Jersey Bell. Born in Jersey City, she lived in Hasbrouck Heights and Rutherford before moving to Sunrise at Cresskill in 2014. She will always be remembered for her unconditional love and kindness for her family and many friends, her infectious laugh and her great passion for music.

She was predeceased by her husbands, Michael Sesta in 1974 and Gabriel Cassella in 2009, by her son, Michael in 2007, and by her sister Connie in 2010. Surviving are her daughters, Jeanette Miller and her husband Roy, Michele Pipo and her husband Donald, and Nadine Zaumseil and her husband Arthur. Also survived by her granddaughter, Melissa O'Fallon and her husband William.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Company, 3205 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Jersey City. Funeral is Monday, December 9, 2019 at the funeral home from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the : www.heart.org/
- ADVERTISEMENT -