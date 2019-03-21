Services
Nesbitt Funeral Home
175 W. Englewood Ave.
Englewood, NJ 07631
(201) 567-6600
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nesbitt Funeral Home
175 W. Englewood Ave.
Englewood, NJ 07631
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
The Clinton In
145 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. Wynn


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary C. Wynn Obituary
Mary C. Wynn

Englewood - NJ. Age 95, On May 11, 2019. Mary was a member of the Englewood East Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She was a familiar face in Englewood due to actively preaching from door to door and conducting Bible studies

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Frank Wynn and her four children - Renee Wynn Straughn, Bruce (Tracey) Wynn, Gregory (Tanya), David (Jaime) - 21 grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of spiritual children and friends. Visitation Saturday 4-7 PM at Nesbitt Funeral Home, 175 West Englewood Ave., Englewood. Memorial Sunday 1 PM at The Clinton In , 145 Dean Dr., Tenafly.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now