Mary C. Wynn
Englewood - NJ. Age 95, On May 11, 2019. Mary was a member of the Englewood East Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She was a familiar face in Englewood due to actively preaching from door to door and conducting Bible studies
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Frank Wynn and her four children - Renee Wynn Straughn, Bruce (Tracey) Wynn, Gregory (Tanya), David (Jaime) - 21 grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of spiritual children and friends. Visitation Saturday 4-7 PM at Nesbitt Funeral Home, 175 West Englewood Ave., Englewood. Memorial Sunday 1 PM at The Clinton In , 145 Dean Dr., Tenafly.