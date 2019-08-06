Services
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Calogero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Calogero

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Calogero Obituary
Mary Calogero

Lords Valley, PA - Mary Calogero (née Parisi), age 92, of Lords Valley, PA and formerly of Saddle Brook NJ passed on August 3, 2019. Mary is survived by her three sons Michael Calogero (Carole), Ronald Calogero, and Mark Calogero (Juan Carlos,) her grandsons Timothy and Jason (Jessica,) great-grandchildren Haley and Lia, and her sister Antoinette Paratore (Frank.)

Funeral services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook, NJ.Visiting hours on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 3-7 PM. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10 AM on Thursday August 8, 2019. Interment in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus NJ.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the or Leukemia Foundation.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now