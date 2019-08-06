|
Mary Calogero
Lords Valley, PA - Mary Calogero (née Parisi), age 92, of Lords Valley, PA and formerly of Saddle Brook NJ passed on August 3, 2019. Mary is survived by her three sons Michael Calogero (Carole), Ronald Calogero, and Mark Calogero (Juan Carlos,) her grandsons Timothy and Jason (Jessica,) great-grandchildren Haley and Lia, and her sister Antoinette Paratore (Frank.)
Funeral services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook, NJ.Visiting hours on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 3-7 PM. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10 AM on Thursday August 8, 2019. Interment in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the or Leukemia Foundation.