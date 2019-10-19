Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Canda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Canda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Canda Obituary
Mary Canda

Pompton Plains - Mary C. Canda, age 89, of Pompton Plains, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born and raised in New York City, Mary moved to Paramus where she, and her late husband, Joseph raised their two daughters. Mary worked full-time up to the age of 86. She is survived by her devoted daughters, Carolyn and her husband, Phillip Stallone and Marilyn Canda and her husband Jonathan Smith. Mary was also loving grandmother to Michael and Catherine Stallone and Jake Smith. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Joseph in 2013. The Canda family will receive friends on Tuesday, 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff. Funeral services will be Wednesday, 10:30 AM at the funeral home followed by interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

In lieu of flowers; memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to St. Jude Tribute Program, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now