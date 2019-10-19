|
|
Mary Canda
Pompton Plains - Mary C. Canda, age 89, of Pompton Plains, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born and raised in New York City, Mary moved to Paramus where she, and her late husband, Joseph raised their two daughters. Mary worked full-time up to the age of 86. She is survived by her devoted daughters, Carolyn and her husband, Phillip Stallone and Marilyn Canda and her husband Jonathan Smith. Mary was also loving grandmother to Michael and Catherine Stallone and Jake Smith. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Joseph in 2013. The Canda family will receive friends on Tuesday, 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff. Funeral services will be Wednesday, 10:30 AM at the funeral home followed by interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
In lieu of flowers; memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to St. Jude Tribute Program, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.