Mary Carbone
Mary Carbone

Kearny - Mary Carbone (nee Aloi), 95 of Kearny, formerly of Jersey City, passed away on November 11, 2020.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation for Mary at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Dr. Kearny on Sunday November 15 from 1-5 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Stephen's Church in Kearny on Monday at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Born in Jersey City, Mary was a lifelong resident. She worked as a seamstress for many years until retiring. A talented baker and chef of Italian specialties, Mary most enjoyed preparing delicious meals for her family and friends.

Mary was the beloved wife of the late Dominick Carbone; loving mother of Michael Carbone and his wife Carolann, and Nicholas Carbone, cherished grandmother of Michael Anthony and Jennifer Michelle, and adoring great-grandmother of Marina Michelle and Michael Thomas. She is also survived by her sisters Victoria Mucciolo and Josephine Burgagni, and was predeceased by her sisters Rose Aloi and Frances Cupo.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home
NOV
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Stephen's Church
