Mary Catherine Peterson
Edison - Mary Catherine Peterson (nee: Bush), age 92, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Edison, NJ. Mary Catherine was born in Suffern, NY in 1928. She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony F. Peterson in 2009 and her sister, Marguerite Mivival. Mary Catherine is survived by her children; son Mark and his husband, John Traier of Clifton, NJ, daughter Barbara of Bedminster, NJ, son Thomas and his wife Joanne of Skillman, NJ, son Timothy and his wife Lori of Jackson, NJ and son Edward and his wife Jeannie of Woodbridge, NJ. Mary Catherine is also survived by six grandchildren, Jaclyn, Jessica, Ryan, Craig, Eric and Dana and five great-grandchildren, Dominique, Clayton, Nicolina, Riley, and Avery. A devout parishioner of Our Lady of Peace RC Church in Fords, Mary Catherine also enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private funeral services entrusted to Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, NJ 08863. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.flynnfuneral.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
