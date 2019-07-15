Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Presentation
Upper Saddle River, NJ
View Map
Mary Cecilia Verdicchio-Romain


1970 - 2019
Mary Cecilia Verdicchio-Romain Obituary
Mary Cecilia Verdicchio-Romain

Waldwick - Mary Cecilia Verdicchio-Romain, 49, of Waldwick, returned to her heavenly home, surrounded by her family, on July 11, 2019 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Her devotion to her family and her firm trust in the Lord supported her in her struggle and gave her peace. Mary was supported in faith by the greatest blessings in her life, Pierre Andre Gino Romain, her husband of 22 years, and her children Pierre Romain Junior of Las Vegas, Nevada, Miles, Trey and Noah of Waldwick, who brought her endless joy and unconditional love. Born March 31, 1970, the sixth child of Thomas and Jane (Fabrycky) Verdicchio of Lempster, NH, Mary was blessed with a large and loving family, and is survived by her sisters Mary Frances (Tony) Raymond of Holderness, NH, Thomas (Norma) of Montpelier, VA, Laura (John) Morris of Wethersfield, CT, Debra of Dover, NH, Jeanne (Glenn) Kohan of Hillsdale, NJ, Christy (Giuseppe) Guccione of Vernon, NJ, and Joseph (Jocelyn) of Montreal, Canada. She is also survived by a large extended family including many, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and a circle of special friends whom she loved fiercely, as well as her four legged best friend, Leo. She was pre-deceased by her niece Racheal Verdicchio Morris. A 1988 graduate of Park Ridge High School, and a graduate of Fashion Institute of Technology, Mary met her husband Pierre when they worked together at the Mahwah Bar and Grill, and began their journey of love, family, and faith. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10 AM at Church of the Presentation in Upper Saddle River, NJ. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to help the Romain family during the difficult days and months ahead payable to Laura Morris for the Romain Family Memorial, c/o Bank of America, 11 Wyckoff Avenue, Waldwick, NJ 07463. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
