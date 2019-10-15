|
Mary Chookazian
Paramus - Mary Chookazian, 93, passed away peacefully early Monday morning October 14, 2019. She will join the Lord and her dear predeceased husband of 58 years, Mark Chookazian, in the everlasting. She will also be joining her parents, Nazaret and Satanig Egelanian, who immigrated to America during the Armenian Genocide of 1915. Mary was born in Detroit, MI, grew up in Richmond, VA, and moved to New Jersey when she married Mark in 1953. She was an active member of St. Thomas and St. Leon churches. She enjoyed cooking classic Armenian dishes and her cookie jar was always full of her great simit. Mary was an avid bowler for 40+ years, as well as a volunteer at Valley Hospital Kurth Cottage for more than 30 years. She possessed an incredible smile and deep love of her family and close friends. Mary is survived by her two sons Steven and George Chookazian and their wives Joyce and Celia. Grandchildren Jeffrey Chookazian and his wife Olga, Ashley Chookazian and fiancé James Bedrock and Kelsey Chookazian. Loving brother of Mary, Walton Egelanian and his wife Frances. Visitation will be on Thursday, Oct 17th from 4 to 8 PM at the William G Basralian Funeral Home, Oradell. Funeral Service will be conducted on Friday, Oct 18th at 10:30 AM at St. Leon Armenian Church, 12-61 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Leon Armenian Church.