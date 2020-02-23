|
Mary Christina "Chris" Woolley
Hawthorne - Woolley, Mary Christina "Chris" (nee Melia), age 83 of Hawthorne, on Friday, February 21, 2020. Born in Galway, Ireland, Chris immigrated to the Bronx in 1963 and moved to Hawthorne in 1993. Chris was a former nurse at Misericordia Hospital in the Bronx and a parishioner of St. Anthony's R.C. Church where she was a member of the Rosary Society. Her love of all things Irish was shown by her attendance at the many events of the Bergen Irish Association. Chris was the beloved wife of Peter Woolley of Hawthorne. Loving mother of Peter J. Woolley and his wife Jeannine of Township of Washington, and Mary C. Woolley of Hawthorne. Dear grandmother of Kerri and Sean Woolley. Sister of Kathleen Galvin, Emily McKee, Walter, Eugene, John, Willie, and Fonzie Melia, and the late Michael, P.J., and Ann Melia. Funeral will be departing at 9:00am on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, for a 9:30am funeral mass at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at the Ascension Cemetery, Airmont, NY. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Hawthorne, NJ.(www.browningforshay.com)