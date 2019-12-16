Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John, the Baptist Church
Valley St.
Hillsdale, NJ
Burial
Following Services
Ascension Cemetery
Monsey, NY
1925 - 2019
Hillsdale - Beautiful, loving, generous, joyful, and true, Mary Clare Vode Marin, 94, of Hillsdale, was welcomed at the gates of Heaven on December 15, 2019. To those who knew her, she was a cherished daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.

The daughter of the late Leon and Clara Hammer, Mary was born on September 7, 1925 in New Albany, Indiana. She attended Presentation Academy and Spalding University in Louisville, Kentucky and graduated with a degree in biology and chemistry. In 1946, she married Michael John Vode, and they had five children. Her husband, Michael, died in 1962. Ten years later, she met John, her present husband, playing tennis, and they were married in 1975. She was the most treasured and beloved wife to John for forty-five years and the most adored mother to her children and spouses Michael Vode (Katherine), Mary Dupont Madinier (Edouard), Anne Vode, and Lisa Banta (Gary). Her love and pride in her seven grandchildren, Sarah Ahrens, Jeffrey Banta, Christopher Banta, Carolyn Sayre, Michael Dupont Madinier, Gabrielle Brundige, and Kim Dupont Madinier, and seven great grandchildren, Griffin, Benjamin, Alyson, Joshua, Kyle, Evie, and Celine was without measure. She has joined hands with her brother Paul, her sister Martha, her daughter, Paula, her son, Timothy, and John's son, Christopher, in heaven.

She was a devoted and active parishioner of St. John the Baptist Church in Hillsdale, as well as a Eucharistic minister, a member of the Rosary Society, and the founder of the Good Shepherd ministry. She began her teaching career at Immaculate Heart Academy in Washington Township. She was then appointed chairwoman of the Department of chemistry and biology at Paramus Catholic High School.

She enjoyed quilting, bridge, swimming and most of all playing tennis.

Friends may visit her and her family at Becker Funeral Home in Westwood on Wednesday, December 18th between the hours of three and seven. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 19th at 10:00 at St. John, the Baptist Church on Valley St. in Hillsdale, NJ. The burial will follow at Ascension Cemetery in Monsey, N.Y. The family would appreciate donations in Mary's name to The Good Shepherd Ministry at St. John's in Hillsdale. Becker-funeralhome.com
