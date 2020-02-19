|
|
Mary Colleen McGeary Koscuiszka
Naples, FL - Mary Colleen McGeary Koscuiszka, from Naples, Florida passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in her home surrounded by her large, loving family, after a long, courageous battle with colon cancer. Mary Colleen was born and raised in Bergen County, New Jersey and moved to Naples, Florida 10 years ago. Mary Colleen is survived by her loving husband, Joseph, her daughter Kathryn Mary Van Nest (husband Greg), and step children Mark (wife Hannah) and Rebecca. Mary Colleen is the loving daughter of Robert and Beverly McGeary, sister of Timothy Sean (wife Carol), Brian Patrick (wife Suzanne), Mary Ann Corey (husband Richard), Mary Joan Capwell (husband Scott), Mary Patricia (wife Jillian Amaral), Michael Sean McGeary (wife Sue), Mary Katherine Kenny (husband Brian) and Matthew James (wife Kaki). Mary Colleen was an amazing aunt and great aunt to numerous nieces and nephews who loved her beyond words.
Mary Colleen spent 33 years on both coasts as a nanny; loving and shaping the lives of children to become astounding humans who emanated her love of others. Mary Colleen's valiant fight of this disease was above courageous, and she will be remembered for her tenacity to never give up.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . We wish to thank all of Mary Colleen's friends and neighbors, the staff at Avow Hospice and the physician's and nurse staff of NCH Florida Cancer Center for their amazing support and care.
When you give love, you get love. Mary Colleen will be remembered for her loving spirit and always believing in the best of people. Her legacy runs deep with all who had the privilege to know and love her.
There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 12:00 until the time of the service. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately after the service.
Online condolences may be offered at FullerNaples.com.