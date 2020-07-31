1/
Mary Corrado
Mary Corrado

Ridgefield - Corrado, Mary, (nee Mosca), of Ridgefield, NJ, on Friday, July 31, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Anthony Mosca and Saveria (nee Ranilli) Mosca. Beloved wife of the late Michael (Scoopy) Corrado and the late Joseph P. Corrado. Dear sister of the late Salvatore Mosca, Agnes Gratale, Joseph Mosca, Laura Mosca, Rose Citro, Louis Mosca, Anna Gratale, Angelina Sparta, John Mosca, Anthony Mosca and Sarah Romano.

Survived by many loving nieces and nephews, great- nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Mary was a former member and past president of the Fairview Lions Club and a former member of the Saint Mary's Hospital Guild in Hoboken. Visiting hours are Sunday, August 2nd 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at McCorry Brothers Funeral Home, 780 Anderson Ave. Cliffside Park, NJ. Funeral Mass on Monday, August 3rd at 10:00 AM at Epiphany Church, 247 Knox Ave. Cliffside Park, NJ. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory to Shiners Hospitals for Children, PO Box 1525, Ranson, WV 15438 would be appreciated.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McCorry Brothers Funeral Home
AUG
AUG
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Epiphany Church
Funeral Mass
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-1220
