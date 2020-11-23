1/
Mary Courtney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Courtney

Mary Courtney (nee Szymansky) 99, of Maywood passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born in Port Reading to the late Elias and Malvina Szymansky. Mary was a graduate of Holy Name School of Nursing in Teaneck. Before retiring, she was a registered nurse at Bendix Corp. in Teterboro. Beloved wife of the late Martin Courtney, Devoted mother of Martin Courtney and his wife Mary Ellen and Robert Courtney. Dear sister of Constance Ellis and predeceased by five brothers and two sisters. Loving grandmother of Sean and Sara, Nicole and Hugo, Sara and Scott, Martin and Heather and Collin. Cherished great grandmother of twelve great grandchildren. Services will be private. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Costa Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved