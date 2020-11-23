Mary Courtney
Mary Courtney (nee Szymansky) 99, of Maywood passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born in Port Reading to the late Elias and Malvina Szymansky. Mary was a graduate of Holy Name School of Nursing in Teaneck. Before retiring, she was a registered nurse at Bendix Corp. in Teterboro. Beloved wife of the late Martin Courtney, Devoted mother of Martin Courtney and his wife Mary Ellen and Robert Courtney. Dear sister of Constance Ellis and predeceased by five brothers and two sisters. Loving grandmother of Sean and Sara, Nicole and Hugo, Sara and Scott, Martin and Heather and Collin. Cherished great grandmother of twelve great grandchildren. Services will be private. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com