|
|
Mary Devins
Happy St. Patrick's Day & 1st Anniversary in Heaven, Mom. Your heart & soul became whole again as you reunited with your one great love, Dad, a year ago. Missed beyond words for your love, laughter, generosity, friendship, and keeping our heritage alive. We know the joy you felt as Our Lord reached out unexpectedly, but peacefully, to take you Home. Deep faith & prayer were cornerstones of your entire life. Your daily prayers to all in Heaven, especially your beloved St. Pio, have helped heal SO many in a multitude of ways. How fortunate we are to have 2 amazing Guardian Angels watching over us. Until we meet again, may God hold you in the hollow of His hand. On this special day, we'll be listening to Take Me Home to Mayo and envisioning your beautiful waltzing.
Sorely missed and loved, but never forgotten.
Your Loving Children, Spouses,
and Grandsons