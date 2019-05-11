|
|
Mary Diane Slater
Pompton Plains - Mary Diane Slater, nee Cimmino, a retired kindergarten teacher, passed away on May 9, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's Disease. She was 76 years old. Born in Paterson on January 29, 1943, she lived in Paterson, Wayne, NYC, Nutley and Pompton Plains.
A graduate of DePaul H.S. (Wayne), she received an associates degree from Mt. Aloysius College (Cresson, PA) and a B.S. degree in education from Wm. Paterson College (Wayne).
Before becoming a teacher, she was an executive secretary at the NYC office of Union Carbide.
Mrs. Slater taught at St. Peter's School (Belleville), Clendenning Nursery School (Nutley), 1st grade in East Orange, and for 18 years in the Nutley School District (15 yrs. as a kindergarten teacher at Washington School).
She was kindergarten teacher beloved by her students and their parents. She helped to develop the intellectual and social skills of hundreds of children.
Her presence will be deeply missed. She was a friendly, outgoing and fun person. Her entrance into a room brighten the event. She was always ready to help and to listen to others. She was an avid world traveler; a highlight was the renewal of her wedding vows at St. Francis' church in Assisi, Italy.
Mrs. Slater is survived by her husband, Bob, of 51 years; son, Jonathan (Lori); daughter, Marilyn (Ruben); mother, Mary Cimmino; and brothers, Ronn (Chris) and Peter.
Donations in her honor may be made to the guide dog organization: The Seeing Eye, 10 Washington Valley Road, Morristown, NJ 07960.