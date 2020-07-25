1/
Mary DiCristofalo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary DiCristofalo

Bergenfield - Mary DiCristofalo of Bergenfield, NJ, age 88, passed away on July 24, 2020. Mary was born in Sicily, and moved to the United States at the age of 3. She was a resident of Bergenfield for more than 60 years. Mary was a talented dress designer and seamstress, a wonderful cook, and a competitive card player. She created and tended to her gorgeous gardens both outside and inside her home. She was a gifted artist who was always happiest surrounded by her family. Devoted mother of Marian and her husband Rich, Rose and her husband Ed, Debra and her husband Charlie, and Linda and her husband Steve. Loving grandmother of Stephen, Mary Elizabeth, and Kaitlin. Special companion of Eddie. Dear sister of Frances (deceased) Joseph, and Anna. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dear daughter of Anthony and Rosa (deceased). Visiting will be held on Tuesday, July 28th, from 10 A. M. - 11:00 A. M., at Riewerts Memorial Home, Bergenfield, NJ. Interment will follow at Hackensack Cemetery, Hackensack, NJ. The family will hold a Celebration of Life Memorial at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved