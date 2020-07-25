Mary DiCristofalo



Bergenfield - Mary DiCristofalo of Bergenfield, NJ, age 88, passed away on July 24, 2020. Mary was born in Sicily, and moved to the United States at the age of 3. She was a resident of Bergenfield for more than 60 years. Mary was a talented dress designer and seamstress, a wonderful cook, and a competitive card player. She created and tended to her gorgeous gardens both outside and inside her home. She was a gifted artist who was always happiest surrounded by her family. Devoted mother of Marian and her husband Rich, Rose and her husband Ed, Debra and her husband Charlie, and Linda and her husband Steve. Loving grandmother of Stephen, Mary Elizabeth, and Kaitlin. Special companion of Eddie. Dear sister of Frances (deceased) Joseph, and Anna. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dear daughter of Anthony and Rosa (deceased). Visiting will be held on Tuesday, July 28th, from 10 A. M. - 11:00 A. M., at Riewerts Memorial Home, Bergenfield, NJ. Interment will follow at Hackensack Cemetery, Hackensack, NJ. The family will hold a Celebration of Life Memorial at a later date.









