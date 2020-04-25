|
Mary Dolores Diedrich
Mary Dolores Diedrich, née Gonzales died Monday April 20th of Covid19 virus. She is survived by her only son Fred, daughter in law Veronica, as well as by her beloved brother and sister Albert and Eileen.
Mary graduated from the Englewood Hospital school of nursing in the 1950's, and also attended Seton Hall and Boston University. She earned her Master's degree at NYU in 1966.
She was an RN at several hospitals and taught nursing in various educational institutions. Mary also served as the public heath nurse in River Edge N.J. and was a member of the ambulance corps in town as well. Towards the end of her career, she became certified in Infection Control and was Infection control director at both Holy Name and West Hudson Hospital. Mary always felt a sense of community service, and gave of her knowledge and skills selflessly to her family as well as neighbors and friends.
She is now the best new nurse in heaven.