Mary "Mae" E. Ashley



River Vale - Mary "Mae" E. Ashley long time resident of River Vale, New Jersey left this earth still with a proud Irish twinkle in her eye on July 17, 2020. Mary was born to her loving parents Joseph & Mary Timony in Jersey City, NJ on August 9, 1924. At her passing Mary was 22 days shy of her 96th birthday! Mary was a very loving mother of 12 children... Kathleen Ashley, Christine Pomroy (Geoff), Arlene Ashley, Gene Ashley - deceased (April), Ken Ashley, Jim Ashley, Bill Ashley (Mary Pat), Joe Ashley (Karen), Mary Ashley - deceased, Harry Ashley (Gigi), Margie Ashley (Susan) and Pati Campbell (Chet). Mary is also survived by 21 grandchildren & 12 great grandchildren. Our Mom rests at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Tenafly, NJ with her beloved parents and namesake daughter. We will Always Love & Miss our Mom!









