Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese R.C. Church
Cresskill, NJ
Tenafly - Brown, Mary E. (nee Faha) of Tenafly, formerly of Cresskill, on April 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George T., Sr. Devoted mother of Judith O'Brien and her husband William, George, Jr. and his wife Kathleen, and Jeanne Brown. Loving grandmother of Deirdre, Daniel, and Francis and great-grandmother of Mackenzie and Camille. Mary worked as a medical assistant for many years before she retired. She was a devoted member of St. Therese R.C. Church in Cresskill where she belonged to the Ladies Confraternity Guild and even served one term as its President. She was an avid knitter and bridge player but, most of all, greatly enjoyed the company of her friends. Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Drive, Tenafly on Sunday 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass Monday 10:00 a.m. at St. Therese R.C. Church in Cresskill. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Tenafly. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. For directions visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net
