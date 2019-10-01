|
Mary E. Cirillo
Little Ferry - Mary E. Cirillo age 26 of Little Ferry passed away on September 29, 2019. She was a medical technician for TKL Research in Fair Lawn. Mary was an avid softball player and played for the Ridgefield Park High School Varsity Softball Team. Dear brother to her twin James F. Cirillo. Cherished daughter to Teresa and James (nee Butler) and the late Francis Butler. She is also survived by her Aunts and Uncles Anthony F. and Monica, Marianne and Stu, Cathy, Joe, Diann, Edward, Jeanne, David and her cousins Mary Ellen, Carly, Kayla and Tony. The funeral service will be conducted at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main St. Ridgefield Park on Wednesday at 7:30pm. Visitation Wednesday 4-8pm. Cremation will be private. "Dress the way Mary would want you to". If desired donations may be made to: Hackensack University Medical Center Molly Foundation 30 Prospect Ave WFAN Building Hackensack, NJ 07601 for Diabetes & Endocrine Disorders in her memory. Vorheesingwersen.com