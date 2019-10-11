Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Daly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. (Cummins) Daly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. (Cummins) Daly Obituary
Mary E. (nee Cummins) Daly

Kinnelon - Daly, Mary E. (nee Cummins), age 89 of Kinnelon at rest in Dover on October 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Daly, Sr. (2009). Loving mother of Ann Marie Kelly and her husband Dr. Michael Kelly of Kinnelon, and Patrick Daly, Jr. and his wife Gail of Vernon. Adoring grandmother of Patrick T. Daly, Christine Kelly, and Erin Dabrowski. Dear great-grandmother of Adam Dabrowski and Patrick James Daly. Loving sister in-law of Josephine Jones of East Rutherford. Mary is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Born in County Clare, Ireland she came to the United States in 1950 and resided in Paterson, before recently moving to Kinnelon. She was a Matron for William Paterson University, Wayne for 26 years before retiring in 1996. Mrs. Daly was a parishioner of St. Gerard R.C. Church, Paterson and a member of St. Mary's Rosary Altar Society, Paterson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Wednesday at 11:00 AM. Funeral mass to follow at St. Gerard R.C. Church, Paterson at 11:30 AM. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Tuesday 3:00 - 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Eva's Kitchen & Sheltering, 393 Main Street, Paterson, New Jersey 07501-2815 would be appreciated. For more information, go to

www.festamemorial.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now