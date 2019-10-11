|
|
Mary E. (nee Cummins) Daly
Kinnelon - Daly, Mary E. (nee Cummins), age 89 of Kinnelon at rest in Dover on October 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Daly, Sr. (2009). Loving mother of Ann Marie Kelly and her husband Dr. Michael Kelly of Kinnelon, and Patrick Daly, Jr. and his wife Gail of Vernon. Adoring grandmother of Patrick T. Daly, Christine Kelly, and Erin Dabrowski. Dear great-grandmother of Adam Dabrowski and Patrick James Daly. Loving sister in-law of Josephine Jones of East Rutherford. Mary is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Born in County Clare, Ireland she came to the United States in 1950 and resided in Paterson, before recently moving to Kinnelon. She was a Matron for William Paterson University, Wayne for 26 years before retiring in 1996. Mrs. Daly was a parishioner of St. Gerard R.C. Church, Paterson and a member of St. Mary's Rosary Altar Society, Paterson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Wednesday at 11:00 AM. Funeral mass to follow at St. Gerard R.C. Church, Paterson at 11:30 AM. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Tuesday 3:00 - 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Eva's Kitchen & Sheltering, 393 Main Street, Paterson, New Jersey 07501-2815 would be appreciated. For more information, go to
www.festamemorial.com.