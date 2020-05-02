Mary E. Fehervari Kurucz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary E. Fehervari Kurucz

Clifton - Clifton - Mary E. Fehervari Kurucz, "Aunt Sue" passed away on Monday April 20, 2020. She was 90.

Born in New York, she lived in Passaic, Clifton and Mine Hill before moving back to Clifton. She worked for Oneida Paper Products of Clifton until it closed and for Precision Financial Services in Parsippany NJ.

She was a parishioner at St. Michael's Cathedral in Passaic and the Chapel in Woodland Park, NJ. Mary had the honor of being a lifetime member of the Columbiettes of Regina Mundi Council No. 3969, Knights of Columbus of Clifton. She was also a member of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Chapter No 878 of Clifton, a member of the Clifton Senior Association and of the Good Times Mine Hill Senior Club.

Funeral Services were held graveside on April 25, 2020 with Interment following at Lodi Cemetery Co Inc, 47 Terrace Ave, Lodi, NJ. Donations made be made in her memory to St. Michael's Food Pantry, 96 1st Street Passaic, New Jersey 07055.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved