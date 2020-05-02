Mary E. Fehervari Kurucz



Clifton - Clifton - Mary E. Fehervari Kurucz, "Aunt Sue" passed away on Monday April 20, 2020. She was 90.



Born in New York, she lived in Passaic, Clifton and Mine Hill before moving back to Clifton. She worked for Oneida Paper Products of Clifton until it closed and for Precision Financial Services in Parsippany NJ.



She was a parishioner at St. Michael's Cathedral in Passaic and the Chapel in Woodland Park, NJ. Mary had the honor of being a lifetime member of the Columbiettes of Regina Mundi Council No. 3969, Knights of Columbus of Clifton. She was also a member of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Chapter No 878 of Clifton, a member of the Clifton Senior Association and of the Good Times Mine Hill Senior Club.



Funeral Services were held graveside on April 25, 2020 with Interment following at Lodi Cemetery Co Inc, 47 Terrace Ave, Lodi, NJ. Donations made be made in her memory to St. Michael's Food Pantry, 96 1st Street Passaic, New Jersey 07055.









