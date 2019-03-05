|
Mary E. O'Dell
Pompton Lakes - Mary E. O'Dell (Foley), 88 on February 28, 2019. Born in Queens, NY, she resided in Pompton Lakes for 68 years. Mary had been employed as a telephone operator for Anserve, Pompton Lakes, member of St. Mary's Church and Wanaque VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Beloved mother of William O'Dell, Peggy Cohen and husband Clint. Loving grandmother of Afton Cohen and Kelly Maya, and one great-grandson, Morrison. Predeceased by her husband William (1975). Visiting Wednesday, March 6, 4-7 PM at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark-Pompton Tpke, Riverdale. Funeral Mass, Thursday 9:30 am at St. Mary's Church, Pompton Lakes. Interment, Christ The King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes.