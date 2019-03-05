Services
St Mary's Church
17 Pompton Ave
Pompton Lakes, NJ 07442
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home
4 Newark-Pompton Tpke
Riverdale, NJ
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Pompton Lakes, NJ
Pompton Lakes - Mary E. O'Dell (Foley), 88 on February 28, 2019. Born in Queens, NY, she resided in Pompton Lakes for 68 years. Mary had been employed as a telephone operator for Anserve, Pompton Lakes, member of St. Mary's Church and Wanaque VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Beloved mother of William O'Dell, Peggy Cohen and husband Clint. Loving grandmother of Afton Cohen and Kelly Maya, and one great-grandson, Morrison. Predeceased by her husband William (1975). Visiting Wednesday, March 6, 4-7 PM at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark-Pompton Tpke, Riverdale. Funeral Mass, Thursday 9:30 am at St. Mary's Church, Pompton Lakes. Interment, Christ The King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes.
