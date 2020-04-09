|
Mary E. (Carlos) "Nana" Stradford
Paterson - Mary E. (Carlos) "Nana" Stradford of Paterson, N.J., departed this life on April 3, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born in Camden, SC to the late Leslie and Katie Carlos. Mary was a life-long member of St. Luke's Baptist Church in Paterson for over 50 years. She worked at the Red, White & Blue Store and for the Board of Education, both in Paterson, NJ. Mary loved her family, she loved to watch horseracing and she adored butterflies. She had a kind spirit, she loved to talk and she always had a story to tell. Mary also loved to shop, her favorite stores were J.C. Penney and DSW and her favorite restaurant was Boston Market. She was predeceased by her husband Leroy Stradford; 2 sons, Eddie J. Stradford and Johnny Green, Jr.; 3 sisters, Catherine Boone, Shirley Tisdale-Mitchell and Marva Seymour and 1 brother, Leslie Carlos, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory: 4 daughters, Marilyn L. Patterson and Sandra D. Green both of Paterson, NJ, Karen A. Hicks of Booton, NJ and Nadine S. Jackson of Stockbridge, GA; a son David M. Stradford of Pensacola, FL; 1 sister, Francis Hayes of Newark, NJ; 2 daughters-in-law, Gloria Stradford of Abingdon, MD and Alberta Stradford of Paterson, NJ; a brother-in-law, Nathaniel Boone, Jr. of GA; twenty-three grandchildren; thirty-nine great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; her devoted friends Ms. Mae Frye, Ms. Willie Davis, Ms. Dorothy Johnson and Mr. Larry Whittaker; her home-health aide Ms. Laura Ellis; her care taker and granddaughter, Mary E. "Peachie" Robinson, a host of nieces and nephews and other family and friends. You can view the John B. Houston Funeral Homes Facebook Page on Friday from 10:30-11:00 a.m. for her virtual viewing. The family appreciates your condolences.