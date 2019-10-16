|
Mary E. (nee Ryan) Tiberi
Clifton - Mary E. Tiberi, 88, of Clifton, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Born in Woodsides, New York, Mrs. Tiberi resided in Clifton for the last 54 years. Before her retirement, she was employed as an Administrative Assistant with the Clifton Recreation Department. Mrs. Tiberi was a longtime parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church in Clifton.
Mary was a creative soul who enjoyed cooking and sharing stories. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing in church, to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. But most of all, she loved to spend time with her adoring family and loving caregiver Marguerite.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Henry Tiberi in 2016 and her brother, William Ryan.
Survivors include: four children, Vincent F. Tiberi and his wife, Debra, Michael Tiberi and his wife Judi, Ann Marie Penhaker and her husband Rick and Elena Buccino and her husband, Peter; ten grandchildren, Stephen, Matthew, James, Rebecca, Kristen, Jason, Elana, Danny, Alyssa and Anthony; two great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Zachary; and her sister-in-law Sally Ryan, two sisters, Sally Abernethy and Rita Schloth and her husband Rod as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visiting will be Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 pm at the Bizub-Quinlan Funeral home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. The Funeral Service will be held Monday 10:30 am at the funeral home followed by interment at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to , 23 Vreeland Road, Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.