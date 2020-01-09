Services
C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 445-0344
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St.Gabriel the Archangel Church
Saddle River, NJ
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Tenafly, NJ
View Map
Mary Eileen Maloof


1929 - 2020
Mary Eileen Maloof Obituary
Mary Eileen Maloof

Saddle River - Mary Eileen Maloof nee Rowe, 90 of Saddle River NJ passed away Wednesday January 8th after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Eileen was born in Teaneck and graduated from Teaneck High school and Syracuse University. Her first job was teaching kindergarten students for three years at Bergenfield before marrying George Maloof. Eileen was happily married to George for 63 years and was loved by her husband and three children. After living in Hackensack and Englewood Cliffs they settled in Saddle River where they have lived since 1971.

During their lifetime they had a family of three children, Gregory, Brenden and Lesa. They all enjoyed athletics and sharing their vacation home in Lake Raponda Vermont, where Eileen loved weekending with friends. Eileen loved summers on the lake and winters watching her family ski at Mount Snow. Although Eileen was not a skier she loved supporting the family in all their winter adventures for the 46 years they owned the house in Vermont.

Eileen was a volunteer at Valley Hospital Auxiliary eventually attaining the office of Vice President, chair for Robin Hood as well serving on many other committees. Eileen was a founding member for Friends of Villa Marie Clare and continued as an active patron and fund raiser. Eileen was very active and devoted to Saint Gabriel's Church.

Her favorite pass time was with her Bridge Group, comprised of her dearest friends.

Eileen was predeceased by her parents William and Mary Rowe a brother William and sister Margaret. She is survived by her loving husband George her children Gregory and wife Tracey, Brenden and wife Kim, Lesa and husband Ernest and five grandchildren.

A truly beautiful woman of stature, temperament and spirituality who was loved and admired by all who knew her.

A visitation will be held at the C.C.VanEmburgh Funeral Home on Saturday from 4-6pm and Sunday from 2-6pm. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday at St.Gabriel the Archangel Church in Saddle River at 10am, with burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Tenafly.

Donations to Villa Marie Claire, 12 W Saddle River Rd, Saddle River, NJ 07458 in Eileen's memory would be appreciated. www.vanemburgh.com
