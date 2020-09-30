Mary Elizabeth Cerbasi Guiffrida



November 24, 1931 - September 13, 2020



Our beloved Matriarch will be missed by all who loved her.



Mary is survived by her sister Marlyn and brother Murphy. daughters, Yvonne Arrigo, husband Michael Arrigo. Andrea Gugliuzza, husband Joseph Gugliuzza. Granddaughter Donya-Faye-Wix with her partner Andrea. Grandsons Salvatore Joseph Arrigo his wife Kimberly. Michael Christopher Arrigo, his wife Jadiera, with great-grandsons Jonah and Joseph.



Forever in our hearts & prayers. Hold tight to her radiant spirit, smile and beautiful soul.









