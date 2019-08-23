|
|
Mary Elizabeth (nee Ciesielski) Dziewic
Paramus - 85, of Paramus, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019. Born in Poland, she came to the United States in 1951 and was a long-time resident of Township of Washington and Passaic, NJ. Mary was best known in the Westwood area as the popular cashier at Kmart in Westwood, where she worked for many years before her retirement. She was also a long-time member of the Rosary Confraternity at Holy Rosary Church in Passaic, NJ. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Walter Dziewic; devoted mother of Jeanette Galea and husband, James Galea of Barnegat, NJ (formerly of Township of Washington, NJ) and Katherine Hixson of Bridgewater, NJ. Loving grandmother of Virginia Hixson, Jeremy Hixson and Stephanie Galea; devoted sister of Teresa Thomas of Wallington, NJ. Predeceased by sisters Anna Karbowiak, Jozefa Ciesielski, and brothers Bruno, Idziek "Eddie" and Marion Ciesielski. Also lovingly survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Sunday, August 25th from 3-7PM. A Mass celebrating Mary's life and faith will be held at St. Andrew R.C. Church on Monday, August 26th at 10:00 AM with entombment to follow at Garden of Memories in Township of Washington, NJ. Becker-Funeralhome.com