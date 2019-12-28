|
Mary Elizabeth Falkenstern
Norwood - Mary Elizabeth Falkenstern, 98, of Norwood, NJ passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, January 6, 2020, 11 am, at Immaculate Conception Church, 211 Summit Street, Norwood, NJfollowed by interment at Rockland Cemetery, Sparkill, NY.
Mary was born on September 27, 1921 in Cliffside Park, NJ to the late William and Mary Holahan. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert Falkenstern and her four siblings; William, Edward, Eileen and Francis.
Mary grew up in Norwood. She attended Saint Cecelia High School in Englewood, NJ where she was voted most athletic in her graduating class and was among the first women basketball players to be coached by Vince Lombardi. As a young woman, she began her career on Wall Street and later continued in sales at Saks Fifth Avenue in Hackensack, NJ from the time the store opened until she was 78 years old.
She leaves her eight children; Robert, William, Mary, John, Terry, Katherine, Judy and Dorothy; nineteen grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5-8pm on Sunday, January 5th at Moritz Funeral Home, 348 Closter Dock Road, Closter, NJ.