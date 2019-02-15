Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anne R.C. Church
15-05 St. Anne Street
Fair Lawn, NJ
View Map
Fair Lawn - Mary Elizabeth (Sharp) McCarthy, age 76, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Born and raised in the Bronx, she resided in Fair Lawn since 1974. She earned an associate's degree from Hunter College. A faithful parishioner of St. Anne R.C. Church in Fair Lawn, she was a member of the Rosary Society. An active member of the Fair Lawn community, she was a member of the Senior Center, Grandmothers Club of the Center and the Fair Lawn Senior Club. Her greatest joy came from spending time with family who she loved immensely.

Prior to retiring in 2008, she was a secretary with the Bergen County Sheriff's Department in Hackensack for 13 years.

Beloved wife of the late Charles J. McCarthy. Loving and devoted mother of Charles A. McCarthy and wife Catherine and the Honorable Owen C. McCarthy, J.S.C. and wife Maura. Cherished grandmother of Ceili, Aiden and Liam. Dear sister of the late Helen Robinson and husband Donald.

The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, February 17, 2019, 2-6 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500, www.vpfairlawn.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, February 18, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Anne R.C. Church, 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ. Interment will follow at Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Fair Lawn.
