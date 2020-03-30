|
Mary Elizabeth Rogan
Closter - Mary Elizabeth Rogan, nee Cosgrove, beloved wife of the late Harvey Rogan, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020 at the age of 99. Mary was born in Englewood, NJ to Patrick and Catherine Cosgrove, immigrants from County Armagh, the North of Ireland. She was a parishioner of St. Cecilia and a proud graduate of St. Cecilia High School. Mary met her husband, Harvey Rogan, at a social for servicemen at St. Cecilia's. They married in 1944 and resided in Englewood for 15 years with their two daughters. During these years she organized the PTA at St. Cecilia's Grammar School and was the Grand Regent for Court Madonna, Catholic Daughters of America. In 1959 the family moved to Closter where their son Edward was born. Mary held many different working positions, but she especially enjoyed working for Pan Am in Rockleigh, NJ, as a representative for the employee group Aware. After leaving Pan Am Mary continued her travel career as an agent for Emerson Travel arranging trips for her many friends and clients. Mary, born the year the women got the right to vote, was a lifelong Democrat and as a member of the Closter Democratic Club was active in local and state politics. Mary had a special talent for organizing social and fundraising events. She arranged Christmas parties for the Franciscan Sisters in Tenafly and in her later years she founded the Golden Agers of St. Mary's. The members met once a month went on countless bus trips to Atlantic City, numerous other trips and celebrated holidays at local venues. Mary always had possession of the microphone wherever she was. As the Matriarch of the family she always made sure her family and extended family got together frequently. Mary was pre-deceased by her husband, Harvey (2009) and her son-in-law John Gardner (2008). She was the dear sister of the late Peter, Joseph, and Thomas Cosgrove. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Olsen and husband Ron, daughter Elizabeth Gardner, and son Edward Rogan and wife Carolyn. She was a loving grandmother to her eight grandchildren, Eric Olsen and his wife Nancy, Katherine Olsen, Kevin Olsen and his wife Jessica, Douglas Gardner and his fiancée Evelyn Chen, Erin Gardner and her husband Chris Camp and Kristina, Jacqueline and Edward Rogan. She leaves to cherish her memory six great grandsons, Skyler, Zachary, and Connor Olsen, Beckett and Torin Olsen and Colin John Camp. She will be missed by her family but never forgotten. The family gives heartfelt thanks to the caregivers and staff at Sunrise of Cresskill who took such loving care of Mary. Due to the current health crisis all services were held privately. A Memorial Mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations to Church of St. Mary, 20 Legion Place Closter, NJ 07624 will be greatly appreciated.