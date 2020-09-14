Mary Elizabeth Smith



Pompton Plains - Mary Elizabeth Smith, 94,of Pompton Plains, formerly of Manhattan, NY, died on September 3, 2020.



Mary was born and raised in Brooklyn NY. She graduated from the Katherine Gibbs School which prepared her for a 30 year career as an Executive Secretary at 21 Brands, which later became part of the McKesson Corporation. Mary became a true "Manhattan-ite" when she married Arthur G. Smith and they established their residency in Greenwich village. The village would be their home for over 50 years and they thoroughly enjoyed everything that Manhattan had to offer. They were consistent patrons of the performing arts maintaining memberships with the Metropolitan Opera as well as the New York City Ballet Company. Mary was an accomplished vocalist and performed as part of the famed choral at St Patrick's Cathedral for many years.



Mary was an avid sportswoman - enjoying skiing, golf, and bowling among her many pursuits. Together Mary and Arthur enjoyed cruising, and made numerous Atlantic crossing on the Queen Mary, as well as many trips throughout the world. Both Mary and Arthur were accomplished gourmets and enjoyed entertaining friends and family at their New York City home, as well as their mountain retreat in the Adirondacks.



Mary is survived by Diane and Jacques Fortier, Greg Smith, Robert Smith, Thomas Smith, William Smith- and their families. Her god children Robert, Laura and Peter DeKleine, and their families, and by life long friends David & Juliet Hakula, Marion & Hamilton Williams, and their families. Mary is predeceased by her loving husband Arthur.



Services will be held privately.









