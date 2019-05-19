Services
C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 445-0344
Calling hours
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Waldwick - Bladen, Mary Ellen (nee Holt), age 88, of Waldwick, NJ passed away May 15th, 2019. Mary was married to Lawrence B. Bladen for 55 years who passed November 2003. Loving Mom and Mother-in-Law of Diane and Don Bogert of Waldwick, NJ, Susan and Ray White of Cranbury, NJ and Drew and Karen Bladen of Monroe, NY. Dear Grandmother of Candy and her husband Bill, April and her husband Joe, Megan and Mitchel. Great-grandmother of Sydney, Zachary and Danielle. Friends may call Monday, May 20th from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home of Ridgewood, NJ. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 21 at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will be at Christ The King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to Amedisys Hospice Foundation, 3854 American Way Suite A, Baton Rouge. LA 70816 in her memory would be appreciated.
