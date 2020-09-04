Sister Mary Ellen Gleason SC
Sister Mary Ellen Gleason SC, formerly Sister Michael Joseph, a Sister of Charity of Saint Elizabeth, died September 3, 2020 at home.
The wake for Sister Mary Ellen Gleason will be held at Holy Family Chapel, Convent Station, NJ on Tuesday September 8 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial in Holy Family Cemetery, Convent Station will follow the Mass. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service. For more information please visit www.parsippanyfuneral.com
Sister Mary Ellen was born in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of Bertram C. and Mary I. (McGrail) Gleason. She entered the Sisters of Charity on September 6, 1954 and was a member for 66 years.
She graduated from the College of Saint Elizabeth, Convent Station, NJ with a B.A. Degree in Mathematics and from Fairfield University, Fairfield, CT. with an M.A. Degree in Mathematics and a M.A. Degree in Religious Studies.
Sister Mary Ellen ministered in education in New Jersey, Connecticut, New York, and Massachusetts. She served as teacher in St. Peter School, New Brunswick, NJ; St. Anne School, Jersey City, NJ; St. Mary School, Waterbury, CT; St. Joseph School, Roxbury, MA; and DePaul Catholic High School, Wayne, NJ. She was a participant in the Apostolic Religious Communities--ARC Program held in 1974 in Rome, Italy as preparation for guiding initial formation of young religious. She was a certified Hospital Chaplain serving at St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston, NJ working with patients on the psychiatric unit. She also served as Archivist in the Generalate, Convent Station, the American Bible Society, New York, NY and at the College of Saint Elizabeth, Convent Station. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and traveling.
She was predeceased by her parents, sister Kathleen and brothers Richard, Joseph & Mark.
She is survived by the Sisters of Charity, many devoted nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sisters of Charity Development Fund, P.O. Box 476, Convent Station, NJ 07961-0476 would be greatly appreciated.
Sincerely, Susan LeVan, Director of Administrative Services, Sisters of Charity 973-290-5436