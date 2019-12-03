|
Mary Ellen
Montvale - Mary Ellen "Kelly" Kenny, 71, of Montvale, NJ, passed away with her loving family by her side on Monday, December 2, 2019. She was born in Jersey City, NJ to Michael and Madeline Kelly.
Beloved wife of James N. Kenny. Devoted mother of Meghan Constantinople and her husband Francis, Jennifer Lifrieri and her husband Joseph, Kathleen Pace and her husband Michael. Loving Nana of James, Ryan, Mackenzie and Madeline Kell. She is predeceased by her brother Gerald Kelly. Dear sister-in-law of Mary Ellen Hurley.
The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Thursday, December 5 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Mary Ellen's life and faith will be held at Church of the Presentation, Upper Saddle River, NJ on Friday, December 6 at 11 AM.
The family has respectfully requested that no flowers be sent, instead, please make a donation in Mary Ellen's name to the .