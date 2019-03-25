|
|
Mary Ellen Murphy
Tenafly - Mary Ellen Murphy, 88, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, March 24, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael after 68 years of marriage. She was predeceased by her parents, Anna and Peter Kvestich of Cliffside Park; her sisters: Katherine Smith and Anna Mae Kvestich and brothers: Marin and Charles Peter Kvestich. She enjoyed her five children: Michael; Marybeth; Anne and husband Sam; Eileen and husband Dave; Patricia and husband John, raising them with kindness and good humor. She was a much beloved grandmother to her ten cherished grandchildren: John, Annie, Kenneth, Devin, Rose, Clare, Maeve, Christopher, Daniel and Kate. In her early years, Mary Ellen attended Epiphany Elementary School in Cliffside Park and Saint Cecilia High School in Englewood where she met her husband. She worked in St. John the Evangelist School CCD office in Bergenfield when her children were in school and later at Northern Valley Englewood Savings & Loan Bank for over 25 years. Her happiest moments were at family gatherings when all her children, their spouses and grandchildren were together. She will be remembered for her warmth, kindness and beautiful spirit. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Drive, Tenafly on Tuesday, March 26 from 4 pm to 7 pm. A Mass of Celebration of Mary Ellen's life will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 10 County Road, Tenafly at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, March 27. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly.