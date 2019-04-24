Services
Biondi Funeral Home
540 Franklin Ave
Nutley, NJ 07110
(973) 661-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:45 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
7:45 PM
Pompton Plains - Mary F. (née D'Amore) Ancmon, Beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, 89, resident of Cedar Crest Village in Pompton Plains, formerly of Newark, Belleville and Forked River, passed away on April 22, 2019. There will be a funeral service celebrated at the Biondi Funeral Home of Nutley, 540 Franklin Avenue on Thursday, April 25 at 7:45 p.m. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of service. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.biondifuneralhome.com.

Mary was born in Newark, NJ, the daughter of the late Michael and Rachel (née Trabucco) D'Amore. Mary was loved by many and devoted to her family.

Surviving are her beloved daughters, Michelle Kaye and her companion Alan Weissman, Maria Ancmon and her husband Raymond Allex; her grandchildren Peter Kaye and his wife Gail Albertson, Robert Kaye, Elizabeth, Rae, Olivia and Christina Allex; her great-grandchildren Ella Kaye, Avery Wilson; her sisters Rachel Davis and Sadie Leonardo; her brothers Michael and Carmine D'Amore; her dear friend Patricia Jacoby; and her many nieces and nephews.

Mary was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Michael Ancmon, her son-in-law J. Walter Kaye, her sisters Rose Dasaro,Vinnie Uliano Smorra, and her brothers Patrick, Joseph, John and Nathan D'Amore.

Mary will be laid to rest with her beloved Michael in a private ceremony in Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, 575 Woodland Avenue, Madison, NJ 07940, www.sthuberts.org.
