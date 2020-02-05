Services
Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
201-487-3050
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service
439 Maywood Ave
Maywood, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service
439 Maywood Ave
Maywood, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace
Maywood, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service
439 Maywood Ave
Maywood, NJ
View Map
Mary F. Bergmann Obituary
Mary F. Bergmann

Rochelle Park, NJ - Bergmann, Mary F. (nee Ferris) 86, passed away on Wednesday, February 4, 2020 of Rochelle Park, NJ. Mary worked for Catholic Community Service in Hackensack as an Office Manager for 15 years retiring in 2002. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Rosary Society, New Jersey Right to Life, Opus Dei and the La Leche League. Beloved wife of the late William J. Bergmann(2011). Loving mother of Mary Carlin and her husband James, Christina Mulligan and her husband Gerald, William J. Bergmann Jr. and his wife Jennifer and Colleen Bergmann. Dear sister of Stephen Ferris and predeceased sibling; John, Christopher, Leo, James and Thomas. Cherished grandmother of Erin and Elise Mulligan and Connor and Aidan Bergmann.

Funeral from the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave, Maywood on Saturday, Feb. 8,2020. Funeral mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace, Maywood, NJ at 10:00am. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. Visiting Friday 3:00 - 5:00 & 7:00 - 9:00 pm .In lieu of flowers family requests donations may be made to CATHOLIC CHARITIES, Development Office, 590 North 7th Street, Newark, NJ 07107.www.ccannj.com. Visit trinkafaustini.com for online condolences and directions.
