Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
201-487-3050
Paramus - Mary F. Kelly (nee Fox) 87 passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020. Mary was formerly from the Inwood section of upper Manhattan and moved to Hackensack in 1993. She was a current resident of the Five Star Premier Residence of Teaneck. Mary was a medical secretary at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center for over 25 years. She was the daughter of James and Helen Fox (nee Maguire). She is survived by her daughter Mary Anne Pagliaro (nee Kelly) and her husband David, and her four grandchildren David Pagliaro and his wife Melissa, Kathleen Santoloci and her husband Anthony, Jennifer Pagliaro, and Kevin Pagliaro. Mary was predeceased by her son Raymond Kelly (2016) and his wife Meredith Kelly (2017). Mary is also survived by her sister Bridget F. Melican and predeceased by her brother James Fox. Mary was married to her husband Raymond F. Kelly for 41 years who died in 1995 and was married to her second husband Bruce Ruhl for 16 years who died in 2015.

Funeral Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 9am from the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave., Maywood NJ. Funeral Mass 9:30am St. Peter the Apostle, River Edge. Entombment Garden of Memories, Township of Washington. Visiting Wednesday 4-8PM. For Driving directions and online condolences visit Trinka-Faustini.com
