Services
The Jacob A. Holle Funeral Home
2122 Millburn Avenue
Maplewood, NJ 07040
(973) 762-2200
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
767 Prospect St.
Maplewood, NJ
Mary F. Koterba Higgins


1954 - 2019
Mary F. Koterba Higgins Obituary
Mary F. Koterba Higgins

Union - Mary F. Koterba Higgins, 65 of Union passed away at Morristown Hospital on September 19, 2019. Mary was born in Passaic and has resided in Union for the past 35 years. Mary worked in the Banking Industry for most of her life; in the later part of her life she was a crossing guard for the Township of Union from 2012 until very recently. Mary is survived by her husband John Higgins, Sister Casimira Mack (Richard), Brothers Francis Koterba (Sandra) and Joseph Koterba (Donna). She is also survived by several nieces and nephews...

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church, 767 Prospect St., Maplewood, on Wed, September 25th at 10:00 AM. Interment Graceland Memorial Park, Kenilworth. Visitation will be held at The Jacob A. Holle Funeral Home 2122 Millburn Ave, Maplewood on Tuesday, 4:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations to , Donor Services, and PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018 would be appreciated. For more information or to send condolences please visit jacobhollefuneralhome.com
