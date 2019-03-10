|
Mary F. Stapel
Callahan, FL - Mary F. Stapel (nee. Malia), age 87, passed away in New Jersey surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday March 6, 2019. She was born to Anna and William Malia in Jersey City, NJ. She was predeceased by her husband Henry P. Stapel and her two sisters and two brothers.
Mary is survived by her five children: Cathy Stapel (Doug Riddels), Henry W. Stapel (Robyn), Paul Stapel (Jacqueline), Lori Odom (Norman), Karl Stapel (Ruth), some loved more depending on the day. She is also survived by her eight loving grandchildren: Erin Oberg (Michael), Emmett, Kevin, Jamie, Paul, Allison, Elizabeth and Henry J., her great-grandchild Henry A. Oberg.
Mary lived in East Rutherford, NJ prior to retiring to Callahan FL with her husband Henry P. Stapel. She was an active volunteer with the Barnabas Service Center, a member of Our Lady of Consolation Church and an active member of the Council of Catholic Women.
Mary loved gardening, feeding her birds, working on puzzles and socializing with her neighbors and many friends.
Memorial donations in memory of Mary Stapel can be made to Our Lady of Consolation 541668 US-1, Callahan, FL 32011 or the Barnabas Service Center 1303 Jasmine Street, Suite 101 Fernandina Beach, FL 32034.
Cremation will be private and at her request there will be no services. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.