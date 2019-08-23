|
Mary Fabian
Little Falls - MARY TERESA (nee Savulis) FABIAN, born to Angelina and Lawrence Savulis in Larksville, Pa., was welcomed into Heaven on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the age of 104.
Her final moments were bound by the everlasting love of family by her side. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Martin A. Fabian in 2008 after 70 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her siblings, John, Paul, Joseph, Stanley Savulis and Victoria Nowakowski. She is survived by one daughter, Diane and her husband, Dewey; two sons, Robert and his wife, Patricia and Martin and his partner Betty. Mary has three grandchildren, Martin, Kevin and Deirdre as well as one great granddaughter, Sarah.
Mary was a member of Blessed Sacrament RC Church in Paterson, NJ for fifty years and enjoyed entertaining, traveling, bingo and cooking with the members of the Parish. Mary lived her life with grace and passion, touching the lives of everyone she encountered. Her loved ones described her as an amazing mother and elegant woman who was unpretentious, non-judgmental and a true sweetheart. Mary lived a courageous life of faith and dedicated herself to her family and friends. Mary resided the past eight years with her daughter, Diane and son in law, Dewey and caregiver Liana.
Dearest Mary, our love for you is deep, true and unending. Anyone who knew you, knows they encountered an angel on earth. Thank you for blessing each and every one of us, our lives have been touched by your kind and beautiful heart. Your legacy will live on in each of our hearts. We miss you beyond reason but knowing we'll see you again at Heaven's gates puts our souls at ease. Love always, your Family and Friends.
A Celebration of Mary's life will take place on Wednesday from 5-9 pm at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated 9:30 am Thursday at Holy Angels RC Church, 465 Main St., Little Falls. Interment to follow at St. Stephen's Cemetery, Lehman, Twsp., Pa. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to . 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.