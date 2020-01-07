Resources
Mary Ferrari, at rest on January 7, 2020. Born in Fairview, NJ. She lived most of her life in Northvale. Predeceased by her husband Vic and also by her sister Bruna Nunziata. Mary enjoyed the simple pleasures of her family, friends and home. Mary is survived by her son Paul of Northvale, her daughter Linda and son in-law Paul Haertel of Clifton, her sister Ines Cecchini, and many more relatives and friends. Olga Pabla was a loving long time caregiver. Private memorial is to be planned.
