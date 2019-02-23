Resources
February 23, 2010

It's been nine years since your passing. May the winds of love blow softly and whisper so you will hear. I will always love and miss you and wish that you were here. I often lay awake at night when the world has gone to sleep. I take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheek. I think of you in silence, no eyes can see me weep, but within my aching heart, your memory will forever keep. One day, I will meet you, someday I know not when. I shall meet you in a better place and never part again. Your presence I miss, your memory I treasure. Loving you always, forgetting you never. We love and miss you as big as the sky and more, more, more.

With love, hugs & kisses,

Your twins, Loretta & Lorraine,

son-in-law Eddie, grandchildren, Kim & Rob,

great-granddaughters, Jordan & Mackenzie
